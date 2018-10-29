2 injured, traffic delayed after multi-vehicle crash in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Germantown Monday.
Police said the two-car crash happened at the intersection of Poplar Pike and Cornwall Avenue.
Officers are working a motor vehicle crash at Poplar Pike and Cornwall. Please avoid the area if possible.— Germantown TN Police (@GermantownPD) October 29, 2018
Both drivers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, according to police.
Traffic is currently being delayed, as both directions are down to one lane.
Officers are investigating the cause of the accident.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Semi hauling washing machines on I-40 busted with nearly $1 million in drugs
- Man charged with killing girlfriend’s 3-year-old in DeSoto County
- $8000 worth of wigs and beauty supplies stolen from Memphis store
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}