2 injured, traffic delayed after multi-vehicle crash in Germantown

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Germantown Monday. 

    Police said the two-car crash happened at the intersection of Poplar Pike and Cornwall Avenue. 

    Both drivers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, according to police. 

    Traffic is currently being delayed, as both directions are down to one lane. 

    Officers are investigating the cause of the accident.  

