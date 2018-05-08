  • 2 juveniles and 2 adults transported to the hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-40

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of multi-vehicle crash on I-40 near Sycamore View.

    TDOT cameras show three westbound lanes are blocked in that area.

    Police said two juveniles and one adult female was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    Officers told FOX13 one man was also transported from the scene in critical condition.

