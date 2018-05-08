2 juveniles and 2 adults transported to the hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of multi-vehicle crash on I-40 near Sycamore View.
TDOT cameras show three westbound lanes are blocked in that area.
Police said two juveniles and one adult female was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Officers told FOX13 one man was also transported from the scene in critical condition.
MPD is on the scene of a multi vehicle crash at W/B I-40 West of Sycamore View. 2 juveniles and 1 adult female were transported non-critical. 1 male was transported critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 8, 2018
