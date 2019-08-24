2 juveniles taken to Le Bonheur after critical crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene after two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a critical crash.
Officers were called to Kentucky St. and W. Dempster Ave. after a one-vehicle accident in the area.
A 17-year-old girl was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. Another girl, age unknown, was also taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
It’s unclear what caused the wreck.
Authorities have not identified the juveniles involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.
