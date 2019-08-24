  • 2 juveniles taken to Le Bonheur after critical crash in South Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene after two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a critical crash.

    Officers were called to Kentucky St. and W. Dempster Ave. after a one-vehicle accident in the area.

    A 17-year-old girl was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. Another girl, age unknown, was also taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

    It’s unclear what caused the wreck.

    Authorities have not identified the juveniles involved.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.

