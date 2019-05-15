GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Two people were killed, and another was critically hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis.
According to Germantown police, the crash happened on Poplar Avenue east of Kimbrough Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said there were two vehicles involved. Two people died and the other victim was listed in critical condition.
The victims in yesterday's crash are Deborah L. Mays, 45, of Cordova and her mother Dolores C. Miller, 60, of Coldwater Mississippi.
Poplar was closed between Kimbrough and Oakleigh as officers investigated the crash. Drivers were being advised by police to avoid the area.
Traffic Alert - Poplar Avenue is closed between Kimbrough and Oakleigh due to an injury crash on Poplar. Please use an alternate route.— Germantown TN Police (@GermantownPD) May 14, 2019
Shortly after FOX13 arrived on the scene, there was another crash involving multiple vehicles down the road from where the fatal accident happened.
It is unclear if anyone was hurt as a result.
