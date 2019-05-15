  • 2 killed, 1 hospitalized after multiple car crashes on Poplar Avenue

    Updated:

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Two people were killed, and another was critically hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis.

    According to Germantown police, the crash happened on Poplar Avenue east of Kimbrough Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Police said there were two vehicles involved. Two people died and the other victim was listed in critical condition.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The victims in yesterday's crash are Deborah L. Mays, 45, of Cordova and her mother Dolores C. Miller, 60, of Coldwater Mississippi. 

    Poplar was closed between Kimbrough and Oakleigh as officers investigated the crash. Drivers were being advised by police to avoid the area.

    Shortly after FOX13 arrived on the scene, there was another crash involving multiple vehicles down the road from where the fatal accident happened. 

    It is unclear if anyone was hurt as a result.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories