2 killed, 2 teens shot after fight over a dog

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - Several people were shot and at least one was killed in a shooting in Blytheville, sources told FOX13.

The incident happened at a residence in the 1700 block of Sales Street around 7 p.m. Monday.

According to the report, the incident stemmed from a fight involving a dog.

Alozo Sanders had been shot. Two teens, age 15 and 16, had also been shot. Antonio Harris-Juneraick was not hit by a bullet but was ran over trying to flee from the gunshots.

In a press release, police shed details on the shootout.

"Juneraick was run over and killed by his accomplices while attempting to flee the scene. Sanders later died as a result of his gunshot injuries. The condition of the juvenile males is unknown at this time."

Police were still on scene as of 8 p.m., though investigators did not release the name of the person who was killed.

At this time the Blytheville Police Department has one suspect in custody and working to develop others. If anyone has any information about the incident please call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.

