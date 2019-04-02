0 2 killed, 3 charged with murder after shooting in Olive Branch neighborhood

DESOTO CO., Miss. - Two people are dead and three suspects are in custody after a shooting in an Olive Branch neighborhood.

The DeSoto County Coroner has identified the victims as Rodney Clark, 20, and Chavez Aldridge, 17.

PHOTOS: 2 killed in shooting in Olive Branch

Both victims are from Olive Branch. Their bodies will be sent to the state crime lab of Mississippi for autopsies.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Tacoma Place and Lafayette Drive.

Deputies told FOX13 both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two shot and two killed in Olive Branch shooting.



Police are looking for three suspects.



Neighbors say they all know each other. Police chief calls it “senseless.” pic.twitter.com/l1wIfsbqGS — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) April 2, 2019

The three suspects were on the run, but they were eventually arrested. They have been identified as:

Darius Montrell Wayne, 18

Kalani Auelelei Tiapula, 30

Az-Hakim Oliver, 19

All three are charged with two counts of murder. They are being held at the Shelby County jail at 201 Poplar.

The suspects are awaiting extradition to Mississippi and are being held on $999,999.99 bond on each count.

Neighbors told FOX13 everyone involved in the deadly shooting knew each other.

Police said there was a reported altercation in the street that led to gunfire involving several people on Tacoma Drive. The three suspects allegedly drove off in a white car with a New York license plate.

The vehicle was found in Memphis at the Winchester Apartments, and the suspects were taken into custody.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.