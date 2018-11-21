GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Two people were killed after a crash involving a train in Germantown.
The accident happened at Poplar Pike and Forest Hill around 3 p.m.
BREAKING: I just arrived at the scene of a deadly train accident. 1 person is dead another taken to Regional One in critical. pic.twitter.com/SXn79WYUUZ— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 20, 2018
Police confirmed one person died at the scene. Another individual was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
That second victim died while at the hospital, according to Germantown police.
**Crash Update - Poplar Pike at Forest Hill**— Germantown TN Police (@GermantownPD) November 21, 2018
Tragically, the passenger did not survive his injuries after being transported to Regional One Health Medical Center. Both fatalities were elderly individuals. One... https://t.co/hM1W2o0TnZ
Traffic was backed up in the surrounding area for around two hours as police worked to clear the tracks.
The train was blocked from moving as crews worked around the accident.
