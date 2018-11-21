  • 2 killed after car collides with train in Germantown

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Two people were killed after a crash involving a train in Germantown.

    The accident happened at Poplar Pike and Forest Hill around 3 p.m.

    Police confirmed one person died at the scene. Another individual was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    That second victim died while at the hospital, according to Germantown police. 

    Traffic was backed up in the surrounding area for around two hours as police worked to clear the tracks.

    The train was blocked from moving as crews worked around the accident. 

