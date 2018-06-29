2 killed after car crashes into back of truck

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - Two people were killed in a car crash in Marshall County Thursday night, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office.
According to police, the crash happened around 9 p.m. near South Redbanks Road and Kiser Mountain Road near Holly Springs, Miss.
Police said the two victims were killed after their car crashed into the back of a truck that was hauling hay.
Trending stories:
- Memphis strip club raided, shut down as public nuisance
- Jarrod Ramos: What we know about the suspect in the Capital Gazette shooting
- Police release new details surrounding fatal shooting of Memphis rapper
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The victims have not been identified, police said.
However, it was confirmed that a man and a woman were killed in the accident.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}