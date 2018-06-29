  • 2 killed after car crashes into back of truck

    MARSHALL CO., Miss. - Two people were killed in a car crash in Marshall County Thursday night, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. 

    According to police, the crash happened around 9 p.m. near South Redbanks Road and Kiser Mountain Road near Holly Springs, Miss. 

    Police said the two victims were killed after their car crashed into the back of a truck that was hauling hay.

    The victims have not been identified, police said. 

    However, it was confirmed that a man and a woman were killed in the accident. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

     

