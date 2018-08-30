TATE COUNTY, Miss. - Two people are dead after a school bus collided with a car in Mississippi.
Deputies are responding to the double fatal crash on Highway 4 and Linwood Road.
Witnesses told police the car was traveling east on Highway 4 near Brownlee Road.
The car was going more than 100 miles-per-hour, topped a hill, and went into the path of the school bus.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the car was going well over 100 miles-per-hour on the road prior to the crash.
The bus driver tried to swerve out of the way and avoid the car, but they collided.
The car slammed into the school bus just behind the bus driver, police said.
Police said there were two people inside the car, and both were killed.
No children were on the bus at the time, and the bus driver is okay, according to investigators.
The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.
The names of the people who were killed have not yet been identified.
NOTE: A previous version of this story said the bus driver was killed in the crash. That information was provided by the Tate County Sheriff's Office, which is incorrect.
