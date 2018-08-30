2 killed after car going 'well over 100 miles-per-hour' crashes into school bus

TATE COUNTY, Miss. - Two people were killed after their car collided with a school bus in northern Mississippi.
The double fatal crash happened Wednesday on Highway 4 and Linwood Road.
Witnesses told police the car was traveling eastbound on the highway. They said it was going more than 100 miles-per-hour, topped a hill, and went into the path of the school bus.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Brawl breaks out between employees at Memphis Waffle House
- Leader of drug organization laundered $30k in Memphis chicken restaurant, investigators say
- 1 dead, another in coma after overdosing on mystery drug in Mississippi
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The bus driver tried to swerve out of the way and avoid the car, but the vehicles collided. The car slammed into the school bus just behind the bus driver, police said.
Police said there were two people inside the car and both were killed. They have been identified as Darrell Sayles and Tara Davis of DeSoto County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Their ages have not been released.
No children were on the bus at the time of the accident, and the bus driver is okay, according to investigators.
The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.
NOTE: A previous version of this story said the bus driver was killed in the crash. That information was provided by the Tate County Sheriff's Office, which is incorrect.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}