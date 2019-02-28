2 killed after shooting in Uptown overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are dead after a shooting in the Uptown area overnight. FOX13 is LIVE as police search for a killer, now on Good Morning Memphis.
Police are currently searching for a vehicle after two people were shot near Downtown Memphis.
According to MPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of Alabama Avenue and North Lauderdale Street in the Pinch District around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Two men were killed in the shooting, according to police.
HAPPENING NOW: Pinch District double shooting leaves one dead, another critical, per MPD.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) February 28, 2019
Very large scene:
DANNY THOMAS: Between Alabama to Poplar
LAUDERDALE ST
Shut as police investigate in a massive scene.
Will have updates soon. pic.twitter.com/eUlYUHcs60
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim died at the hospital around 11 p.m.
The details surrounding the shooting are still limited.
Police said the suspected shooters were in a dark-colored Nissan Maxima.
Neither victim has been identified by police.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Cordova teen charged in two separate 2018 murders, held on $4 million bond
- Tennessee man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa before online delivery
- Memphis man admits to strangling girlfriend to death, hiding body inside SUV
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}