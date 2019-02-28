  • 2 killed after shooting near St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are currently searching for a vehicle after two people were shot near Downtown Memphis.

    According to MPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of Alabama Avenue and North Lauderdale Street in the Pinch District around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

    Two men were killed in the shooting, according to police.

    One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim died at the hospital.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still limited as police investigate the area.

    Police said the suspected shooters were in a dark-colored Nissan Maxima. 

    Neither victim has been identified by police.

