2 Memphis homes connected to drug trafficking and other crimes closed as public nuisances

Two Memphis homes connected to drug trafficking, prostitution, assaults and other crimes have been shut down as public nuisances, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.
Investigators said crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana were being trafficked out of the homes – which are located at 651 Decatur and 653 Decatur.
Prostitution, aggravated assaults, sexual assaults, robbery and motor vehicle theft were also reported at the home, according to the DA’s Office. The calls spanned over a period from January 2016 to June 2018, and police took 17 people into custody during that time.
More than 91 crimes were reported in the nearby vicinity of the two homes in 2016, according to Organized Crime Unit officers.
The DA’s Office said the homes are owned by Topstone Inv Mem 1, LLC of Blue Springs, Mo. Utilities were listed under two different names.
A temporary injunction to shut down the home was filed, and it was granted by an environmental court judge. Defendants have a court date set for Tuesday, November 13. They will be asked to show cause as to why the homes shouldn’t be closed permanently.
