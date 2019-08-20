2 Memphis men convicted of sexually abusing young children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Memphis men were convicted of sexually abusing young children on multiple occasions in 2016.
According to a release from District Attorney Amy Weirich, the two men were both found guilty by a criminal jury in connection with the child sex crimes.
Jimmie Liddell, 52, was convicted of sexually molesting five boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 9 in April 2016 inside his Whitehaven apartment.
Officials said Liddell invited their parents for a barbecue, and he committed the crimes while they tended the grill outside.
Liddell was found guilty on four counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of attempted aggravated sexual battery, and one count of solicitation of a minor.
He is a previously convicted sex offender and faces more than 100 years in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 19.
In a separate case, Santos Morales, 37, was convicted of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl in Binghampton.
Investigators said the victim was spending the night with her family at the apartment of her mother's ex-boyfriend. Morales was found guilty on one count of aggravated sexual battery for the incident in December 2016.
Morales' bond was revoked, and he will be sentenced in September.
