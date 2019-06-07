2 Memphis men killed after pickup truck crashes, catches fire and flips over, officials say

Two Memphis men were killed in a fiery crash involving two pickup trucks in Kansas.
According to a crash report, the deadly crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials said the two trucks were approaching the intersection at Mead Road and Jenny Baker Road when they both entered at the same time.
The intersection was “uncontrolled,” meaning there were no markers indicating right-of-way.
Kansas Highway Patrol officials said after the two trucks collided, the second vehicle caught fire and turned upside down.
The two men who were killed were in the vehicle that caught fire. They were identified as Joe McNally, 50, and Jimmy Sherlock, 57.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.
