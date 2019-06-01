2 Memphis police officers hit by car in McDonald's parking lot while trying to arrest man

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Memphis police officers were hit by a car in a McDonald’s parking lot while trying to arrest another man, according to authorities.
MPD officials confirmed the two officers were chasing a man – who was not identified – in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on South Third Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday when another car struck the officers.
Officials told FOX13 both officers were taken to Regional One and are listed in non-critical condition.
The man that hit the officers is currently in custody. However, MPD did not confirm if there was a connection between the man who was being chased and the one who hit the officers.
It is unclear what incident led officers to the parking lot in the first place.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
