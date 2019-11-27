2 men, 1 woman in custody after deadly shooting at Memphis shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have arrested two men and one woman after a deadly incident at a busy Memphis shopping center late Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred in front of a Goodwill and Dollar Tree in the 3800 block of Austin Peay at the Covington Springs Shopping Center, according to police.
Favian L. Effinger and Miguel Lemuel Effinger were arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, according to MPD.
Gjuanadell Effinger sent a video on social media saying someone in a white van was trying to abduct her from the Walmart parking lot, according to police.
Investigators determined the three suspects confronted the victim on the parking lot while he tried to park his van.
The suspects got angry and opened fire on the victim with a shotgun and handgun - shooting him in the front and back.
The victim tried to run from the scene, but lost control of the van and crashed into a shopping cart container.
Responding officers said the victim was lying beside his van with multiple gunshots wounds. He was taken to Regional One, but he later died.
A FOX13 crew could see a white van that appeared to have bullet holes in it.
The incident is still under investigation.
