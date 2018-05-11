2 men accused of killing Arkansas officer face judge for first time

The two men accused of killing Forrest City Arkansas Officer Oliver Johnson made their first court appearances Friday morning.
Demarcus Parker faced the West Memphis judge. He’s charged with capital murder and does not have a bond.
RELATED: Man arrested in connection with killing of Forrest City Police Officer
The judge said Parker is accused of driving a car in the drive by shooting. The judge told the courtroom that police say 16 shots were fired, and one went through a window that hit Johnson while in his home.
George Henderson made his appearance at 201 Poplar in Downtown Memphis. He waived his extradition and will return to West Memphis.
RELATED: Second man wanted in shooting death of Arkansas police officer arrested in Memphis
WMPD told the West Memphis judge that Henderson is accused of pulling the trigger.
The shooting happened April 28 at the Meadows Apartments in West Memphis.
We are working to find out when Henderson will go in front of the judge in West Memphis.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}