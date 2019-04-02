0 2 men arrested, 1 on the run after woman shot and killed while leaving church

TUNICA CO., Miss. - Authorities have two men in custody but are still searching for one man in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead in north Mississippi.

Skyeesha Pige was on her way home from church when someone fired shots at her car. Investigators said a stray bullet hit her in the head.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman caught in crossfire, dies after being shot in the head while leaving church

Pige later died while at the hospital.

Ray Conley, the victim's fiance, told FOX13 there was a car that pulled up and started shooting at another car. Then another person down the street opened fire.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The bullet hit her in the eye and she crashed into another car on the side of the road.

"She was on the way home from church, she didn't deserve that. She was a good person and she shouldn't have even got caught in what they got going on - an innocent bystander just got shot."

CREDIT: Family -- Skyeesha Pige

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 she was not the intended victim.

Deputies said they arrested Anfernee Harris and charged him with aggravated assault in the case. Dontarrius Hibbler turned himself in Monday evening around 6:30.

Harris and Hibbler are both facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Harris’ bond was set at $150,000 for those charges.

Hibbler’s bond was set at $170,000. However, the judge revoked the bond because Hibbler was previously released on bail for aggravated assault and drive-by shooting on June 29, 2018.

Also, investigators obtained a warrant for a third suspect in the case and are still searching for him.

Ronald Ladd Jr., 20, is wanted by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.