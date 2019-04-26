0 2 men arrested for attempting to break into residents' home, firing shots as retaliation, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two suspects are behind bars for attempting to break into a home and firing shots into the victims' parked cars, according to Memphis police

Kamauri Turner, 21, and Malik Pigram, 18, are charged with four counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and other charges.

Police said the suspects tried to break inside a home located on the 1300 block of Breedlove, where a father and his three children were inside.

When the suspects could not get inside they ended up firing shots at the victims' cars, according to police.

A neighbor across the street woke up to the noise.

"My adrenaline it was definitely pumping but my main concern was to make sure everyone was okay," Malcolm Jennifer, a resident said.

Police said the suspects kicked in the victims' front door, but the children inside pushed the door back.

"It was definitely a scary experience, it's not a normal thing over here," Jennifer said.

The suspects then ran outside and shot at the victims' cars, according to police.

Jennifer was worried someone was hurt, but luckily everyone was okay.

The suspects ran off and were arrested later, police said.

"It was pretty scary though, it definitley kept me up the rest of the day," Jennifer said.

Pigram's bond was set at $100,000 and Turner's was set at $125,000.

They will both appear in court on Monday.

