  • 2 men arrested for shooting, killing 66-year-old woman in Memphis, police say

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are behind bars charged with First-Degree Murder following the shooting death of a 66-year-old woman. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, Alfonzo Kennedy and Cortez Graham were arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony to wit: First Degree Murder in the October 24th homicide on Wabash Ave. 

    According to a police report FOX13 obtained, Kennedy and Graham drove up to the victim's vehicle, rolled down their windows and opened fire in the car. Police told FOX13 a 9-year-old child was found laying in the backseat not hurt.

    The 66-year-old woman was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

    RELATED: Woman killed, police investigating after second shooting in South Memphis neighborhood in 3 days

    Both Kennedy and Graham will face a judge for the first time Monday, Oct. 29. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories