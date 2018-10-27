2 men arrested for shooting, killing 66-year-old woman in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are behind bars charged with First-Degree Murder following the shooting death of a 66-year-old woman.
According to the Memphis Police Department, Alfonzo Kennedy and Cortez Graham were arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony to wit: First Degree Murder in the October 24th homicide on Wabash Ave.
Alfonzo Kennedy and Cortez Graham were arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony to wit: First Degree Murder in the October 24th homicide in the 1300 block of Wabash. pic.twitter.com/vXkdVzQc0W— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 27, 2018
According to a police report FOX13 obtained, Kennedy and Graham drove up to the victim's vehicle, rolled down their windows and opened fire in the car. Police told FOX13 a 9-year-old child was found laying in the backseat not hurt.
The 66-year-old woman was pronounced deceased on the scene.
RELATED: Woman killed, police investigating after second shooting in South Memphis neighborhood in 3 days
Both Kennedy and Graham will face a judge for the first time Monday, Oct. 29.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}