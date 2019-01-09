  • 2 men charged after woman shot to death in Whitehaven

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men have been arrested and charged after a woman was shot to death in Whitehaven. 

    The incident happened Monday around 7:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Stacey Road. 

    Demarco Johnson, 30, and Gregory Robinson were both arrested in connection with the homicide, according to police.

    The victim was not identified by police. 

    Investigators said she died after being taken to the hospital. 

    Both men are facing charges of criminal attempt second degree murder and reckless endangerment. 

    According to MPD, the victim left the scene prior to officers arriving there.

    SAD NEWS TO REPORT TONIGHT:

    Woman shot here in the 4900 block of Stacey has died.

    I’ve been to three shooting scenes tonight. My photojournalist has been to four. Busy night for @MEM_PoliceDept. Check on your people. pic.twitter.com/o0Ve2N8poF

    — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) January 8, 2019

    The woman – who was not identified – was listed in critical condition. However, MPD officials confirmed she died from her injuries. 

    Memphis police said the victim knew the shooter.

