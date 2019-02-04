2 men convicted in connection with Germantown woman's murder

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Two men were convicted for their roles in the murder of a Germantown woman.
Anthony Olivo, 40, and Andre Bown, 42, were both convicted in connection with the shooting death, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2015 in the 8400 block of Bazemore Road in Cordova.
Investigators said Susan McDonald, 55, of Germantown, stopped to pick up a friend the morning of her murder. They had planned to volunteer at a race that morning in Overton Park.
That is where investigators said Olivo shot and killed McDonald. They then robbed the victim, officials said.
Both men were arrested around two weeks following the incident.
The motive surrounding the murder is still unclear at this point.
Olivo was convicted Friday of first-degree murder, while Bowen – his accomplice – was convicted of facilitation to commit first-degree murder.
Both men were also convicted of attempted especially aggravated robbery and felons in possession of a handgun.
They await sentencing on March 8 by Judge Lee Coffee.
