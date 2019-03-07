  • 2 men detained after man walks into Memphis hospital suffering from stab wounds

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is in critical condition after he was stabbed. 

    Police said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

    The victim – who was not identified – walked into the emergency room at Methodist University Hospital on Union Avenue.

    According to MPD, the stabbing happened at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Cleveland Street. 

    Police stopped the suspects' vehicle and detained two men.  

    Police said the man is in critical condition. 

