2 men detained after man walks into Memphis hospital suffering from stab wounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is in critical condition after he was stabbed.
Police said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim – who was not identified – walked into the emergency room at Methodist University Hospital on Union Avenue.
The incident occurred at Madison and Cleveland. Officers were able to stop the suspect vehicle at Lamar and Bellevue where two males have been detained. https://t.co/WUItEnn8vV— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 7, 2019
Officers were called to the hospital after the victim walked into the hospital.
According to MPD, the stabbing happened at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Cleveland Street.
Police stopped the suspects' vehicle and detained two men.
Police said the man is in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
