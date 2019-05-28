  • 2 men found shot and killed inside Memphis home, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were shot and killed inside a Memphis home, according to police.

    MPD said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday inside a home in the 3300 block of Egypt Central Road.

    According to investigators, both victims were found by officers inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

    However, neither man has been identified yet.

    The details surrounding the deadly shooting are still unclear. Police did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter.

