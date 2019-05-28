2 men found shot and killed inside Memphis home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were shot and killed inside a Memphis home, according to police.
MPD said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday inside a home in the 3300 block of Egypt Central Road.
According to investigators, both victims were found by officers inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
However, neither man has been identified yet.
The details surrounding the deadly shooting are still unclear. Police did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter.
Officers are on the scene of a double shooting at 3388 Egypt Central. Two adult male shooting victims were located inside of the residence. Both victims have been pronounced deceased.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 28, 2019
No suspect info is available at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
