2 men from Tennessee shot in Detroit, 1 killed, report says

The family of a man injured during a fatal shooting is asking for help trying to solve the shooting that injured one man and killed another, FOX2 reports.
Two men were shot last Friday on Detroit's southwest side near the Russell Industrial Center.
The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office confirms Ryan Harris Nelson, 21, died from multiple gunshot wounds. Family members said his cousin, Garrett Cornwell was also shot and is fighting for his life at a Detroit hospital, FOX2 reported.
A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money to help Garrett and his family pay for medical expenses.
According to the GoFundMe, the family also wants to raise money to help transport him home when he is stable and strong enough for travel.
