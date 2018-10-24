2 men in custody, 1 wanted by police after crashing stolen vehicle on top of another car in Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are still searching for a man after they said he and two other men stole a car and crashed it on top of another vehicle.
Two men are already in custody of police. MPD said all three are possibly responsible for several crimes, including several armed robberies.
@ approx. 3:30pm, Ofcs got behind a stolen car that was occupied by 3 males who were possibly responsible for several armed robberies. Ofcs gave chase & the suspects wrecked @ 2679 Douglass. No injuries were reported. 2 males are in custody & a gun was recovered on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 24, 2018
The men crashed the stolen Jeep in the 2600 block of Douglass Avenue in South Memphis.
Police chased the men prior to the crash.
No injuries were reported.
Police said a gun was recovered on the scene.
This is a developing story. We’ll have live coverage from the scene – on FOX13 News at 5.
