  • 2 men in custody, 1 wanted by police after crashing stolen vehicle on top of another car in Memphis

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are still searching for a man after they said he and two other men stole a car and crashed it on top of another vehicle. 

    Two men are already in custody of police. MPD said all three are possibly responsible for several crimes, including several armed robberies. 

    The men crashed the stolen Jeep in the 2600 block of Douglass Avenue in South Memphis. 

    Police chased the men prior to the crash. 

    No injuries were reported. 

    Police said a gun was recovered on the scene. 

