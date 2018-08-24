2 men in custody, woman's vehicle recovered after abduction in Memphis neighborhood

UPDATE (6:30 PM) Two men are now in custody in connection with a woman being abducted from her Memphis home.
Memphis police said the woman was abducted from her home near Cypress Drive and Jackson Avenue by the two men overnight.
The woman told police she was assaulted by one of the men, and her 2008 Honda Civic was stolen. Police said they located the vehicle after taking the two suspects into custody.
We are working to find the names of the suspects.
We are working to learn more about a kidnapping in Hein Park. Memphis Police say a woman was abducted from the 800 block of Cypress in this neighborhood. Details on @FOX13Memphis at 5 pic.twitter.com/oQTGSSlaA6— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) August 24, 2018
They also stole her 2008 Honda Civic.
Officers found the victim on the 2900 block of Morning View after the abduction.
She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Police did not release any information about this crime.
If you know anything, you are asked to call police at 901-528-CASH.
