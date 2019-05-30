0 2 men indicted for murder of prominent Memphis city leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were indicted on first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of prominent Memphis city leader Phil Trenary.

McKinney Wright Jr., 22, and Quandarius Richardson, 18, were both indicted by a grand jury Thursday after the incident in September 2018.

The two men are accused of shooting Trenary – president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber – in Downtown Memphis on Sept. 27, 2018, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Trenary, 64, was walking on the sidewalk while talking on his phone in the 500 block of South Front Street around 7:30 p.m. when witnesses said a man walked up to him from behind and shot him the head.

Witnesses said a white pickup truck – which was reported stolen stopped nearby, a man got out and shot Trenary in the back of the head.

Trenary was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next day, Richardson was involved in a police chase in that same truck that ended in a fiery crash in South Memphis.

MPD told FOX13 the chase began on Watkins and Signal in Frayser. After the lengthy chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash, four people were hospitalized.

Richardson was arrested at the scene, while Wright and Racanisha Wright, 16, were arrested the following day. Her case was handled in juvenile court.

According to a police affidavit, the three were driving around in a stolen vehicle looking for someone to rob.

The grand jury also indicted the two suspects on charges of attempted especially aggravated robbery, theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in motor vehicle.

Richardson and Wright are being held in Shelby County Jail without bond.

