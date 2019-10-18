2 men killed after 'retaliation' shootings in Arkansas, police say

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - Arkansas authorities are searching for a suspect after two men were killed Friday morning.
Officers responded to Plaza Avenue and 6th Street around 11:00 a.m.
Investigators told FOX13 a man in his 20s was shot on the scene. Paramedics attempted to save him, but he was DOA.
About a half-hour later, police were called to the 600 block of Garland St. after hearing gunshots in the area.
Another man in his 20s was shot, he was pronounced dead on the front lawn.
Police told us they saw a 4-door Malibu speed away from the scene.
Officials said both incidents were retaliation shootings.
This is a developing story. We're working to find out more information, watch FOX13 News at 5 for LIVE updates on the investigation.
