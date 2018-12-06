  • 2 men killed after shooting in South Memphis neighborhood

    Updated:

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were killed after a shooting in South Memphis. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Third Street near Peebles Road. 

    According to MPD, the two men who were shot were pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Neither victim has been identified by investigators at this point. 

    Police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories