2 men killed, others injured in family fight over stray dog

Two Blytheville men are dead and two teens are hospitalized after a family argument over a dog.
The deadly incident happened in the 1700 block of Sales Street Monday night.
A woman told FOX13 it stemmed from a petty argument between family members. It ended with her son, 22-year-old Alonzo Sanders, getting shot.
"An argument over a dog, and a lie of someone pulling a gun on someone,” she said when describing the moments before shots were fired.
Alonzo was shot in the head.
Sims said her family has helped take care of the neighborhood dog in the past, but tempers flared when the dog began barking at others, including family members.
FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre counted more than 20 bullet holes in the front of the family's home. Some of the bullets shattered glass and hit other victims.
Investigators told FOX13 35-year-old Antonio Harris died on the scene after he was run over by a truck after trying to deescalate the situation.
Blytheville Police said two teens were also shot. One person is in custody.
A mother who lost her daughter to a homicide is now planning the funeral of one of her sons – all while the other is fighting for his life. She shares her heartbreaking story on FOX13 News at 5.
