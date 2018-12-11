0 2 men on the run after robbing popular Midtown restaurant, trapping employees in basement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are looking for the two men who robbed a popular Midtown bar over the weekend.

Two employees at Blue Monkey were held at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Police said they got away with about $4,000.

“It’s that time of the year and people just end up losing out for little of nothing,” said Tim Evans, who works nearby.

Police said the robbers came in through a back door of the restaurant.

The manager opened the back door for what he thought were employees -- but once they got inside, they pulled their guns and asked to get to the safe.

“We bring a lot of money through Midtown, so it’s a lot of vulnerability over here,” Evans said.

Evans works at another business on the popular strip. He said it hurts seeing his neighbors targeted.

“People come out and do anything for a little of nothing. You can actually lose your life for nothing. For other peoples’ personal gain,” Evans said.

The suspects made off with about $4,000, but not before trapping the two employees by wedging a knife into a basement door.

Evans said, he's happy it didn't end worse.

“I’m really glad that they came out safe and everything. But it’s really sad that happened, man,” said Evans.

FOX13 reached out to the Blue Monkey owner, but that person wasn’t in when we called.

