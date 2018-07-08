2 men rob couple at gunpoint in Cooper Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Scary moments for a couple who was trying to have a good time Saturday night in Cooper Young.
According to the Memphis Police Department, around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to the area of S Parkway near Cooper St regarding a robbery. The victim told police a gold 4 door Buick with no tag information struck the left side of his vehicle. The victim stated that the back seat passengers armed with handguns exited their vehicle demanding his wallet, cell phone and also took his girlfriend's wallet and cell phone.
The man also told police one of the suspects struck him in the head with the gun.
The suspects were described as two males blacks, thin build, about eighteen years of age wearing blue jeans and white t-shirts.
