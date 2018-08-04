2 men rob woman's house in Raleigh at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was a scary situation for one Memphis woman Friday night.
According to the Memphis Police Department, two men broke into a house in the 5300 block of Queen Anne Drive around 11:16 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they were advised that two male Blacks forced their way inside the victims home and were armed with handguns.
The suspects pointed the handguns at the victim and demanded money. The victim stated that she gave the suspects her purse that contained cash. One suspect kept his face covered from the eyes down, while the other suspects face was completely exposed.
No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information that can help MPD, call 901-528-CASH.
