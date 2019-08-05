  • 2 men rushed to hospital after shooting near Jack Pirtle's in Memphis, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after two men were shot near a Memphis fast-food chain. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday outside Jack Pirtle's Chicken in the 1200 block of South Bellevue Boulevard.

    Investigators said two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and they were taken via ambulance to the hospital. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Neither victim has been identified, and police said both men are in non-critical condition.

    MPD officials told FOX13 the suspected shooter drove away from the scene in a black truck.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories