  • 2 men shot at Memphis apartment complex, suspect on the run, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are fighting to stay alive tonight following a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex. 

    According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Woodcliff, which is inside the Ridgecrest Apartments. MPD told FOX13 2 men were shot and were taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    At this time, no suspect information is available. 

    This is an ongoing investigating. 

