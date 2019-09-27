2 men shot at Memphis apartment complex, suspect on the run, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are fighting to stay alive tonight following a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.
According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Woodcliff, which is inside the Ridgecrest Apartments. MPD told FOX13 2 men were shot and were taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2540 Woodcliff, Ridgecrest Apartments. Preliminary information: 2 males have been shot and are being transported in critical condition to ROH. There is no suspect information available at this point.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 27, 2019
At this time, no suspect information is available.
This is an ongoing investigating.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Stay with FOX13 News for the latest on this breaking story.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}