2 men wanted after employee shot during robbery at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for two men following a robbery that ended in a shooting at a Memphis O'Reilly Auto Parts store.
According to MPD, the incident happened around 7 a.m. Sunday at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Summer Avenue.
According to MPD, the incident happened around 7 a.m. Sunday at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Summer Avenue.
Police said the two men entered the store armed with a black, semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from an employee.
During the robbery, one of the men shot the employee and took an unknown amount of money, according to MPD. The store employee was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Both men ran from the scene heading south on North Holmes Street at Broad Avenue.
The first suspect was described by police as 20-25 years old, 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds. Police said he was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, black gloves, mask and was armed with a handgun.
The second suspect, according to MPD, is 6-foot in his mid-to-late-30s. He had dreadlocks and was wearing a pullover over a white tank top and blue jeans.
No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is still ongoing.
If you know anything about this crime, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
