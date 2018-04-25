2 men wanted for shooting, robbing man outside convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police need your help finding two men who are responsible for shooting and robbing a person outside a convenience store.
According to police, the incident happened on April 22 at the A&S convenience store located a 3521 Lamar Ave. The male victim told police he was inside his vehicle when two men approached him and demanded money from him. The man refused to hand over anything. That's when it got bad.
Police told FOX13 one of the men shot him multiple times. The condition of the man is unknown at this time. The suspects fled the area on foot, and were last seen heading behind the convenience store.
However, prior to the shooting, both suspects entered the convenience store and were captured on video surveillance. MPD shared video of the incident. You can see it below.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
