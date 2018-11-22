2 men wanted in Tennessee car chase murder

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Police are searching for two men wanted for the murder of a 20-year-old on Monday.
Nashville police said around 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers responding to a wreck in the area of Warfield Blvd. and Raleigh Ct. quickly realized it wasn't a typical crash – when it was observed the vehicle had been shot at multiple times from another vehicle.
The driver, Antorious Gallion, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries. Two passengers, a male and female, were also transported but were treated and released.
Police said the victims had been in an altercation earlier and identified three men involved in the altercation as responsible for the shooting.
Police are searching for Vincent Bryan "Rabbit" Merriweather and Marques Lamarr "Cheez" Kelly, who is currently on parole.
Police said the two men and Cedrick Stacker – who is in custody – followed the victims after the altercation then opened fire on the car during a chase, leading to the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
