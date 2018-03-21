  • 2 Mid-South cities ranked in nation's top 10 most dangerous, study finds

    By: Jim Spiewak

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new study is out and once again the City of Memphis is ranked inside the top 10 for being one of the most dangerous cities in the United States. 

    According to NeighborhoodScout’s Most Dangerous Cities – 2018, Memphis is ranked number 9 on the list and West Memphis, Arkansas, is ranked number 10. The research they found revealed the 100 most dangerous cities in America with 25,000 or more people, based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

    The crime data they used are the most recent data the FBI classifies as ‘Final, non-preliminary.’  It is the most up-to-date and fully vetted data with complete national coverage that is available.

    In 2017, a report from 24/7 Wall St. released a list of the "25 Most Dangerous Cities in America." Memphis was ranked 3rd on that list.  

    The report focused on the number of people living in poverty in the city and the high crime rate. 24/7 Wall St. reported 27.6% of Memphians live in poverty. The national average is 15.5%. 

