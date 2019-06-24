2 Mid-South deputies airlifted to Regional One after chase ends in massive collision

CROSS CO., Ark. - Two deputies in Arkansas were airlifted to Regional One after a chase ended in a major collision.
The incident happened Monday afternoon near Wynne, Ark. in Cross County.
According to Cross County officials, the chase began heading into the city in an attempt to stop the stolen vehicle. Deputies with the sheriff’s office and police officers attempted to shut down the intersection of Highway 64 and Highway 1 to stop the suspect.
Police said as the suspect’s vehicle came through the intersection, one deputy tried to make a U-turn and drove into the path of another deputy who was driving east.
The two vehicles collided, and investigators told FOX13 the two deputies were injured. Both were airlifted to Regional One in non-critical condition.
An empty police cruiser also sustained damage.
Arkansas state troopers forced the suspect’s stolen vehicle to overturn near Earle, and the suspect than tried to run from police.
That suspect – who has not yet been identified – was taken into custody and is currently in the Cross County Jail.
