2 Mid-South police officers recovering after man suspected of DUI crashed into them on I-55

Two Southaven police officers are recovering after a man suspected of driving under the influence crashed into their police car on Interstate 55 this past weekend.
Police said Arvell Blade, 66, crashed into their marked police car Saturday morning at 3 a.m.
The crash happened on I-55 north of Goodman Road, according to Southaven Captain Mark Little.
Those officers were assisting another officer, who pulled over a suspected drunk driver on I-55.
The first suspect was taken away, and the two unidentified officers waited inside their patrol car for the tow truck.
That is when Blade crashed into their car.
“(He) struck the back end of the car, knocked them into the other person‘s vehicle, set off all the air bags,” Little said.
The officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Blade now faces a slue of charges, including DUI, destroying city property, failure to yield to blue lights, and possession of marijuana.
