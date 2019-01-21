2 missing Mississippi children found

UPDATE: The children have been found.
---
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two young children.
Both, 8-year-old Londyn Davis and 6-year-old Kingston Davis, are from Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 arrests made after double shooting in Memphis neighborhood
- Police searching for suspect wanted in weekend homicide
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Londyn is described as around 4 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in a ponytail.
Kingston is described 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 65 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
According to a Facebook book post from the Hattiesburg Police Department,
"It's unclear what Londyn and Kingston may be wearing, but authorities are especially concerned about their whereabouts because of the cold temperatures."
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Londyn and Kingston Davis, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}