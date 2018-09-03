2-month-old suffers skull fracture; Memphis mother behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South mother is behind bars while a 2-month-old suffers from a skull fracture at Le Bonheur.
The infant is also suffering from multiple rib fractures and a fractured right humorous injury.
Deputies asked the infant's mother, Nancy Park, why her child had the injuries.
Park responded, "(The baby) fell off her bed in mid-July and that had to be the reason for her injuries."
On that same day, Park also told investigators she picked her daughter up by her right arm when she was crying and possibly dislocated her shoulder.
Parks and her mother took the infant to Methodist Germantown after the incident, but they were referred to Le Bonheur a few hours later.
Detectives then interviewed Parks at the hospital. During the interview, parks admitted that she is tired and got frustrated with her infant daughter. She then told police she squeezed her daughter and slammed her into the crib.
Parks was then taken to Jail East. She now faces aggravated child abuse and neglect charges.
