2 more arrested in connection to man found shot to death in burning car.

ALCORN, Co. - Investigators with the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office told FOX13 the murder of Terrance Cole Jr. was possibly connected to a missing person investigation by the Corinth Police Department.
Investigators said they think Terrance Cole murdered a man named Jeffrey Jamal Moore who has been missing. They believe Cole was killed in retaliation for Moore's murder.
And the plot just keeps getting thicker.
Last week, David Rhodes, 39, was accused of shooting a man off County Road 192 in Alcorn County and driving his body to another location and setting the car on fire. Rhodes was charged in that case.
Investigators said they believe Rhodes may have murdered Cole because Cole was likely involved in the killing of Jeffrey Moore who is missing.
Now two more people, including a teenager, have been arrested.
Thursday, investigators charged 26-year-old Christina Gurley and 18-year-old Alissa Wilburn with accessory after the fact of to murder and tampering with evidence.
Police and deputies said their investigations into all these crimes are still ongoing.
