2 motorists identified after fatal crash on I-55 in north Mississippi, coroner says

DESOTO CO., Miss. - Two people have been identified by officials after a fatal crash on I-55 in north Mississippi.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday morning near I-55 and the Byhalia Rd. bridge in Hernando, Mississippi, according to MDOT.
Investigators shut down I-55 for about an hour to clear the scene.
Officials said, Kristopher Ford, 20, from Memphis was ejected from the vehicle and died on the roadway.
Jessie L. White, 20, was also from Memphis and ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Baptist DeSoto where he was pronounced dead, according to DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders.
It's unclear was caused the crash at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.
