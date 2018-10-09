2 new human cases of West Nile Virus confirmed in Mississippi

Two new human cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in the state of Mississippi.
Mosquito season is coming to end, but many are still listening to the warnings from state officials.
The new cases were reported in Hinds and Calhoun counties.
According to the Mississippi Department of Health, there have been 42 confirmed human cases of West Nile so far in Mississippi in 2018.
Hinds County alone has 16 cases.
In 2017, there were 63 reported cases and two deaths.
The MSDH suggests the following precautions to protect yourself and your family from mosquito-borne illnesses:
- Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.
- Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.
- Wear long, loose clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.
- Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.
