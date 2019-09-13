2 officers rushed to the hospital after Frayser crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a crash involving two of their own.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, they are on the scene of a crash involving a police cruiser.
FOX13 learned two officers were taken to the hospital. The crash included four cars including the police car.
Their conditions are not known, however, it is standard procedure to send them for a full check-up.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}