0 2 people and 1 child kidnapped in East Memphis, arrest made

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is in jail after kidnapping two people and a child at gun point this week in East Memphis.

A man told FOX13 before he and his son could get out of their car, Ronnie Anderson forced himself into the car and pulled out a gun and demanded a ride.

Police said the father and son were in the parking lot of this Siegel Select Extended Stay in 5800 block of Shelby Oaks Drive in East Memphis.

The victim told police Anderson mentioned someone was trying to kill him and he needed to be taken to another location.

Police said the suspect put his gun to the man’s head and said he would kill him if he didn’t get him away from the area.

The victim told police he drove the victim less than two minutes away to the Wood Spring Suites.

Police said Anderson forced his way into another with two women inside.

Investigators said Anderson forced one of the women out of the car at gun point.

The woman who remained in the car told police Anderson asked her to bring him to get food.

According to a police report, the woman waived down a police officer while driving. The officer then began to follow the car.

Police said before getting on the interstate, the woman boldly forced the suspect out of her car.

Ronnie Anderson is facing three felony counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of robbery.

